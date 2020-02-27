Pokémon Was Born 24 Years Ago Today

Can you believe it? Today is Pokémon’s birthday. On February 27, 1996, Pokémon Red and Green were released in Japan. The world has never been the same.
The series has spawned incredibly successful anime, toys, merch, clothes and card games.
Honestly, it’s hard to imagine a time before Pokémon. I can’t. I just tried. The characters and games have become ubiquitous around the world. They’re not only key parts of people’s childhoods but also truly enjoyable parts of their adulthood.
Until the hashtag #本日2月27日はPokémonDay (Today February 27 Is Pokémon Day) and #PokémonDay2020, people have been uploading photos, fan art and other expressions of gratitude.
happy #PokemonDay ! growing up with this series really changed me, love you Pokemon! #ポケモン pic.twitter.com/ol0rVtRlF2
— ⚜️ mana mana ⚜️ (@mana_chan__) February 27, 2020
#本日2月27日はPokémonDay と、いうことで！！！おめでとうございます！！ポケモン大好き！！＼＼\٩( 'ω' )و //／／#PokémonDay#PokémonDay2020 pic.twitter.com/YqIb34M6qW
— ノコすけ (@nokosansan) February 26, 2020
#本日2月27日はPokémonDay
今日の午後マッハで作ったピカチュウとGB????✨✨
沢山の想いを詰め込んだポケモン！！大好きなポケモン！！❤️#PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/qLLudM9Pzg
— きょげん×SëreN(セレナ)@黄色い物体 (@SereN0w07) February 27, 2020
Happy Pokémon Day！
初めての相棒????????????#本日2月27日はPokémonDay #PokémonDay #PokémonDay2020 pic.twitter.com/VCYRu1G4zr
— 山村遥 (@haru_roro) February 27, 2020
Today, 24 years ago, the first Pokémon game was launched in Japan.
Happy #PokémonDay, trainers around all regions.
Let’s celebrate this day dropping your favourite Pokémon of all time. pic.twitter.com/mjTQ8ADJCW
— Pokémon boyfriend (@kikeurbina) February 27, 2020
#本日2月27日はPokémonDay
いつも思い出はどれも
ぜんぶ ボールの中に
胸いっぱいの気持ちを込めて作ったアイシングクッキー。
GBステンドグラスクッキーと並べてみたよ????#PokemonDay #ポケモン・オブ・ザ・イヤー pic.twitter.com/fCHfpuzotT
— まんな (@maaco414) February 26, 2020
ポケモンの日なのでユウリ&マリィ????????????#本日2月27日はPokémonDay #PokémonDay #PokémonDay2020 pic.twitter.com/fp1Gk5IvPX
— しゃしゃき???? (@sasakisaki9646) February 27, 2020
#本日2月27日はPokémonDay
おめでとうございます????
ポケモン大好きで、ピカチュウをはじめ、可愛いモンスター達が大好きです❤️#ポメチュウ
#PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/N9MdQrh99z
— ポメラニアンのまめとおもち (@mametoomochi) February 26, 2020
いままでもこれからも楽しませてくれてありがとうございます！！#本日2月27日はPokémonDay #PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/ZYAAm4qBAK
— kaji-漫画 イラスト- (@ae_kaji) February 27, 2020
#本日2月27日はPokémonDay
ポケモンへのへのもへじ pic.twitter.com/krY4DQNBeB
— 文字絵師アズキ (@AZUKIani) February 26, 2020
#本日2月27日はPokémonDay
ポケモンの日おめでとうございます！????
発売日が近いので、羊毛フェルトでポケダンピカチュウ作りました！作った他のポケモンと一緒に㊗️ポケモンありがとうー！#羊毛フェルト#PokemonDay2020#PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/fHrkgYUMTu
— ぽてまよ (@puchikosan154) February 26, 2020
Time travel #PokemonDay #pixelart pic.twitter.com/iPhQatrZBu
— 山田太郎???? (@donut_daisuki) February 27, 2020
#本日2月27日はPokémonDay
Happy Pokemon Day! #PokemonDay #ポケモンの日 #ポケモン24周年 pic.twitter.com/9wEckjz2h1
— アメみ (@Kurisumasu_Tapi) February 27, 2020
今日はポケットモンスター赤緑が発売された日なんですね????
私が初めて遊んだのは、その後発売されたポケットモンスターピカチュウでした✨
ポケモンデイおめでとうございます
(♡´˘`)ﾉ????????#本日2月27日はPokemonDay
#PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/BN8FufpB1g
— Team®️なお したっぱのしたっぱ (@pika_hotsands) February 26, 2020
#ポケモン24周年#PokemonDay
????????Pokemon 24th Anniversary ???????? pic.twitter.com/6IKYYj72LR
— Kipam_キパム???? (@kipam0707) February 26, 2020
Which Pocket Monster is your favourite? Which game do you love most?
