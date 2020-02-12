Pokemon Home Is Live Now

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

What Your Least Favourite Final Fantasy Says About You

Pokémon Home, Nintendo's New Online Pocket Monster Storage Service For Both Switch And Mobile, Is No

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

BioWare will seek to “reinvent” Anthem’s gameplay in a “longer-term redesign” of the embattled online multiplayer action game, studio head Casey Hudson said today in a blog post. This confirms a Kotaku report from November.
JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

Over the last few years, games and gaming accessories have been a strong growth category for JB Hi-Fi, helping offset the continued decline of music and movie DVD sales. But for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, that trend reversed.

