Pokémon Was Born 24 Years Ago Today

Can you believe it? Today is Pokémon’s birthday. On February 27, 1996, Pokémon Red and Green were released in Japan. The world has never been the same.

The series has spawned incredibly successful anime, toys, merch, clothes and card games.

Honestly, it’s hard to imagine a time before Pokémon. I can’t. I just tried. The characters and games have become ubiquitous around the world. They’re not only key parts of people’s childhoods but also truly enjoyable parts of their adulthood.

Until the hashtag #本日2月27日はPokémonDay (Today February 27 Is Pokémon Day) and #PokémonDay2020, people have been uploading photos, fan art and other expressions of gratitude.

happy #PokemonDay ! growing up with this series really changed me, love you Pokemon! #ポケモン pic.twitter.com/ol0rVtRlF2 — ⚜️ mana mana ⚜️ (@mana_chan__) February 27, 2020

Today, 24 years ago, the first Pokémon game was launched in Japan. Happy #PokémonDay, trainers around all regions. Let’s celebrate this day dropping your favourite Pokémon of all time. pic.twitter.com/mjTQ8ADJCW — Pokémon boyfriend (@kikeurbina) February 27, 2020

Which Pocket Monster is your favourite? Which game do you love most?