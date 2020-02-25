Screen Queensland Wants To Fund More Video Games

Microsoft Unveils Xbox Series X Specs And Shares Some Cool Details

Sony Can't Compete With Xbox Game Pass

Portraits Of Three Houses

Yueko is an illustrator based in New Zealand.

You can see more of Yueko’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioware mass-effect mass-effect-2

Almost Nobody Played A Bad Guy In Mass Effect

One of the key appeals of playing the Mass Effect series at its time of release was the way, like BioWare’s older games, your in-game decisions and actions would propel you towards the ends of a binary good/evil scale, potentially changing the game’s story. Turns out BioWare almost needn’t have bothered, since so few players went to the dark side.
au leaks microsoft tag-xbox xbox-series-x

New Xbox, Xbox Series X: Price, Release Date, Specs and Rumours

The next generation of gaming consoles launches at the end of this year with the Xbox Series X and PS5. In a sea of leaks and rumours, here's what we know so far about the next gen Xbox.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles