Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Hoping that the PS5 might hit the $499 mark or something nice and affordable in Australia? You might want to park those hopes, with a new Bloomberg report revealing that the cost of materials for the PS5 has skyrocketed.

Sources have told Bloomberg's technology vertical that the manufacturing cost for the PlayStation 5 have risen to "around $US450 per unit", which is $669 in local currency. That puts Sony in an enormous world of pain, considering the PS4's estimated manufacturing cost was $US381, compared to its original launch price of $US399.

If Sony were to make a profit on each console sold, the cost of the PS5 would be enormous - $699 in Australian terms, or even higher factoring in expenses from shipping and distribution. The other alternative for Sony is to book a loss on each console sold, recouping the money through services, like the PlayStation Plus subscription that is effectively mandatory these days given the online-only nature of most games.

One of the biggest problems is supply, with NAND flash memory and DRAM becoming supremely difficult to come by.

The Bloomberg report also includes the nice nugget that a "new version of the PlayStation VR" headset would be released "after the PlayStation 5" was released. Given the PS5 wouldn't launch until the Christmas holidays, likely in November, that means it'd be likely that a PSVR follow up would be released in 2021.

You can read more details over at Bloomberg Technology.

Comments

  • darren @darren

    Didn't the PS2 launch at $800 or something? Memory is hazy but I recall that and something about it being used to launch cruise missiles.

    0
    • pokedad @pokedad

      From memory it was about $700 at launch here.

      I seem to remember the missile thing being to do with China's laws around who is allowed to own a supercomputer. It was a really old law that actually had things like clock speeds and stuff mentioned. So once consoles hit a certain point, they were technically supercomputers by Chinese legal standards.

      0
      • WhitePointer @whitepointer

        There was also a (completely bogus) rumour that Saddam Hussein was stockpiling thousands of PS2s to build a supercomputer to power weapons of mass destruction.

        0
        • lastskysamurai @lastskysamurai

          I remember that. Some say his cohorts are still stockpiling to this day. Trying to keep his dream alive.

          0
    • wonderingaimlessly @wonderingaimlessly

      Ps1 launched in Australia for $1000.

      I think both Sony and Microsoft will sell the consoles at a loss we'd be stupid to think they won't cost a fair amount. Everyone's wants more powerful consoles so everyone's gonna have to pay up

      0
      • Braaains @braaains

        PS1 was $699 at launch. Although that was in 1994 so with 25 years of inflation it might be the equivalent of $1000 today.

        PS3 was $999 at launch and did not sell well at that price.

        0
  • bears_wear_hats @bears_wear_hats

    Wouldn't Xbox be suffering from these component price increases as well?

    0
    • Braaains @braaains

      You would assume so, since they'll likely have very similar specs.

      0
  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    It's normal for console makers to lose money on the physical hardware sales at least for the first couple of years until the price of the components comes down. They'll make that money back on software sales, so it's not a concern for them. Sony's done it consistently with the PlayStation brand, Microsoft's done it consistently with the Xbox brand, even Nintendo's done it most recently with products like the Switch and 3DS and others throughout their history. So this is news isn't surprising.

    0
  • prettz @prettz

    I remember the ps3 coming out at like $800, they dropped the price very soon after and apparently took a loss on every unit. Hurt them short term but seemed to of paid off in the end

    0
  • James @jamesh

    I wonder if they'll launch it similar to the PS4 Pro? Not a replacement for the original PS4, but a higher priced option for enthusiasts that plays the same games but with benefits. If the rumours of them maintaining backwards compatibility, this could be an option.

    They could even do something like drop the PS4 slim, and release a new revision of the Pro as "PS5 lite" or something.

    0
  • Simocrates @simocrates

    Might just have to use my Qantas Frequent Flyer points to buy one instead.

    0

