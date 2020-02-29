PUBG Devs Apologise For Ongoing DDoS Attacks, Cheats And FPS Drops

It's not easy to be a battle royale developer, especially if you're working for PUBG. After a successful turnaround last year, players have been hit with a string of old problems: regular DDoS attacks against PUBG servers, cheaters and performance issues.

Over the weekend, the developers issued a lengthy statement pledging to resolve crashes, frame rate stutters and generally sub-par performance that has plagued PUBG since January, while also outlining their strategy for dealing with an increase in DDoS attacks.

The biggest problem facing the game, despite all the aforementioned, is still cheats. PUBG hackers are pretty creative these days: I ran into one the other night who had the ability to drive motorbikes through walls, flattening my entire squad.

And despite a much more prominent reporting system these days, hackers are still on the loose. "Combating cheaters is one of our highest priorities and we're utilising multiple internal teams and external resources to find new solutions for this problem," PUBG Corp said, adding that they would provide more information next month in their roadmap announcement for 2020.

But cheaters aren't the only teething issue. PUBG was beset with the highest level of DDoS attacks they'd ever seen in November last year, while the January update has resulted in increased crashes, stuttering and frame rate problems for players.

FPS issues are aggravating, but DDoS attacks make life worse for everyone. Hitting the server causes connection issues for all players, not to mention dropouts, increases in latency, and just a generally shitty experience all around.

The attacks peaked against this month, forcing PUBG Corp to investigate new solutions. According to the post, they're deploying a combination of solutions from "external infrastructure providers," although some of the experiments resulted in "constant packet loss issues" for regular players.

"We know that we could have been much more open in communicating these reasons with you, but did not want to contaminate tests and results by letting the attackers know we were doing this testing," the developers said. "Regardless, our sincere apologies to players who experienced ongoing connectivity issues during this time."

They claim DDoS attacks have dropped by "nearly 85 percent," although they're also happy to bring in the lawyers. "DDoS server attacks are a serious crime and we've been gathering all information we can to take legal action against the perpetrators."

