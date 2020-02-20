EB Games Restricts Purchases Of 'Ring Fit Adventure' After Resellers Buy Almost All Stock

Witcher 3 Update Allows You To Transfer PC Saves To Switch

What's Happening With That Philosophical, Post-Apocalyptic Aussie RPG

PUBG Is Selling A Koala Skin Pan For The Australian Bushfires

Image: PUBG (Twitter)

The Australian bushfires have calmed down, but the country is still dealing with the devastation to property, wildlife and lives. The latest game to contribute is the battle royale PUBG, with the developers releasing a special koala and kangaroo skin for PUBG's iconic cast iron pan.

All proceeds from sales of the pan, which was designed by shitty watercolour on Twitter, will be "donated to help communities across Australia," according to the studio. A follow-up post didn't outline precisely what communities or organisations PUBG Corporation would be donating the funds to, but they did clarify that "all funds raised" would be gifted "via a lump sum donation to a chosen charity".

"While the New South Wales Fire Agency has now declared the fires contained, the impact they have had on the people and wildlife of Australia has been immense," PUBG Corporation wrote. "It will take some time for Australia and its environment to recover from a disaster of this scale, but we are thankful to be in a position where we can help in some way and are grateful to have fans like you willing to contribute to such a worthy cause."

The pan will go on sale for PUBG players on PC between February 19 and March 18, and will be sold for $US2.99. Those playing on console will get access to the skin from February 27 until March 26, with the pan costing 300 G-Coins on console. The pan isn't being sold through PUBG Mobile, which is made by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio, a division within Tencent Games rather than PUBG Corporation.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au eb-games

How To Get Fired From EB Games

When I was 17 years old, the coolest thing in the world was to work for EB Games. I want to say that is a hard revelation to admit to, but it really isn’t. When I was 17 years old, video games were everything.
anthem bioware casey-hudson development-hell dragon-age ea electronic-arts jon-warner kotaku-longreads mark-darrah mass-effect

How BioWare's Anthem Went Wrong

Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles