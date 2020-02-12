Red Dead Timelapse Is Just The Cutest Lil' Thing

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is vast and realistic, but with a few camera tricks it can be made to look like a tiny little model railway set.
This timelapse, tilt-shifted video was made by Red Dead Online Guides, and like so many other videos about Red Dead is great to watch just to see Rockstar’s world go about its business, whether the player is involved or not.
