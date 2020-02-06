Why Twitch Fans Donate Money To Wealthy Streamers

Luigi's Mansion 3 Developers On Money, Moral Choices And Luigi's Approach To Heroism

There's Still Nothing Quite Like Fortnite

Report: Banjo-Kazooie Was Named After Former Nintendo President's Family

Veteran games writer Andy Robinson, who before resuming a career in journalism spent a few years at Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic, has a very cool story about how Banjo-Kazooie got its name.

While touring Japan recently, Robinson learned that former Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi, who died in 2013, has a son called Katsuhito Yamauchi, whose name is more commonly shortened to just “Katsuhi”. And he has a grandson called Banjo Yamauchi.

Put them together and Banjo-Katsuhi very quickly becomes Banjo Kazooie. This has since been partially confirmed by Banjo’s creator Greg Mayles:

And Banjo composer Grant Kirkhope:

As VGC note in their story, both Katsuhito and Banjo became two of Nintendo’s biggest shareholders through inheritance after Yamauichi’s death.

Comments

  • darren @darren

    Huh, this is a very different story to what was published on scribes way back in the day on Rare's site, probably prior to 2000 even.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles