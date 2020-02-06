Report: Banjo-Kazooie Was Named After Former Nintendo President's Family

Veteran games writer Andy Robinson, who before resuming a career in journalism spent a few years at Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic, has a very cool story about how Banjo-Kazooie got its name.
While touring Japan recently, Robinson learned that former Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi, who died in 2013, has a son called Katsuhito Yamauchi, whose name is more commonly shortened to just “Katsuhi”. And he has a grandson called Banjo Yamauchi.
Put them together and Banjo-Katsuhi very quickly becomes Banjo Kazooie. This has since been partially confirmed by Banjo’s creator Greg Mayles:
The Banjo part is true, not so sure about the Kazooie one though!
And Banjo composer Grant Kirkhope:
It’s true!!!! https://t.co/UEq8xwzn4L
As VGC note in their story, both Katsuhito and Banjo became two of Nintendo’s biggest shareholders through inheritance after Yamauichi’s death.
Huh, this is a very different story to what was published on scribes way back in the day on Rare's site, probably prior to 2000 even.