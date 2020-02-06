Resident Evil's Leon And Claire Are Coming To Monster Hunter: World

Resident Evil and Monster Hunter: World are two of Capcom's most successful titles, so I'm kind of surprised this collab hasn't happened earlier.

Still, it'll be cool to see the Raccoon Police Department make their appearance in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. The collab will be patched into the game sometime this month, and it'll be interesting to see precisely how Mr. X gets involved.

Oh, I forgot to mention. Mr. X is coming for a monster hunt, too.

I mean, I'm OK with Mr. X being a waifu and all. This isn't actually Resident Evil, so Capcom can do whatever they like. And hopefully we get more crossovers like that: weird AF.