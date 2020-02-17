Rice Balls Like You've Never Seen Before

This Week In Games: Vanquishing Bayonetta

Image: おにぎり劇場

YouTuber Onigiri Gekijou (Rice Ball Theatre) specialises in making rice balls that are unlike anything I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen lots of rice balls!

Onigiri Gekijou calls this “onigiri art,” and is uploading how-tos on YouTube. That’s very nice! Many of the techniques, such as mixing ketchup and mayo to make a pinkish colour for the cat’s house, aren’t that complicated. Some of the rice-shaping, though, looks relatively involved.

Some of the things needed are iwa nori, which is spread over the cat’s forehead and ears, and then covered with katsuobushi and kurosurigoma (black ground seasame) giving the appearance of fur.

Check out other rice balls below and follow Onigiri Gekijou on Twitter right here.

And finally, Binbocchama-kun from Obocchama-kun, which was also made into a game

