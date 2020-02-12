With 120Hz Screens, Mobile Games Are Going To Get A Lot Better

Image: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

High refresh rate screens are pretty common for PC gaming, and support for 4K/120Hz gameplay will be a standard feature for the PS5 and new Xboxes. But high refresh rates on mobile screens are still pretty rare, limited to a few phones like the latest Pixel (which caps out at 90Hz) or specialist gaming phones like the Razer Phone 2 and the ASUS ROG Phone 2.

As a result, there's a ton of mobile games that just aren't built to take advantage of the smoother displays. But with Samsung making 120Hz support standard across their whole S20 range, and rumours that this year's iPhones will have 120Hz OLED displays, mobile gaming across the board is about to get a hell of a lot better.

The benefits of improved refresh rates are immediately apparent in any twitch shooter, battle royale where you're tracking objects at distance, or any game with a lot of high speed motion (like racing games).

As phones have started to include better screens, support for higher frame rates - and refresh rates - has improved. Games like DOTA Underlords, Evoland, Don't Starve, World of Tanks Blitz, Skullgirls and Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition are miles better with it turned on, if your device supports it.

Here's a list of games that can supports higher frame rate (and, consequently, higher refresh rate screens).

All The Games That Support 120Hz On Phones

1945 Air Forces

Ace Force: Joint Combat

Airline Commander

Alto’s Adventure

Alto’s Odyssey

Arena of Valor

ARK: Survival Evolved

Arma Mobile Ops

Armajet

Assassins Creed Rebellion

Auto Chess

Badland Brawl

Ballz

Batman: The Enemy Within

Battlejack: Blackjack RPG

Battlelands Royale

Bendy in Nightmare Run

Big Shot Boxing

Blade Bound

Bleach Brave Souls

Boggle With Friends: Word Game

Bomb Squad

Bombastic Brothers

Breakneck

Bullet Force

Bullet League

Bust-A-Move Journey

Card Thief

Caterzillar

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

Call of Duty Mobile

Chameleon Run

Chilly Snow

Cover Fire

CSR Racing 2

DARIUSBURST -SP-

Darkness Rises

Dead Trigger 2

Deer Hunter 2018

Deus Ex Go

Dokdo

Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked

DOTA Underlords

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle

Dragon Ball Legends

Dub Dash

Durango: Wild Lands

Epic Battle Simulator

Epic Battle Simulator 2

Eternium

Evoland

Evoland 2

Falling Ballz

Far Tin Bandits

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

Fire Emblem Heroes

Flaming Core

Flippy Knife

Frag Pro Shooter

FZ9 Timeshift

Gear.Club – True Racing

Golf Clash

Golf Star

Grimvalor

Groove Coaster 2

Grow Kingdom

H3H3: Ball Rider

Hill Climb 2

Hitman Go

Hitman Sniper

Hungry Dragon

I Love Hue

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Injustice 2

Into the Dead

Lara Croft Go

Lara Croft: Relic Run

Legendary: Game of Heroes

Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure

Lineage 2: Revolution

Man or Vampire

Marvel Contest of Champions

MARVEL Future Fight

Marvel Strike Force

MaskGun Multiplayer FPS

Matchville

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft

Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival

Mini Metro

Modern OPS

Mortal Kombat X

Need for Speed No Limits

Nonstop Knight 2

Oceanhorn

Oddmar

OK Golf

Old School Runescape

Onirim

Pac-Man

Pac-Man 256

PAC-MAN Pop

Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Perfect Slices

Pixel Gun 3D

Plague Inc.

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Pokémon GO

Pumped BMX 3

Rayman Adventures

Raystorm

RC Soccer

Real Racing 3

Rebel Inc

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rocket Sky

Rope Hero

Rules of Survival

Runescape

Sandballs

Sandbox 3D

Shadow Fight 2

Shadow Fight 3

Shadowgun: Legends

Shadowmatic

Shining Force Classics

Shooting Stars!

Skullgirls

Smashing Rush

Sonic Dash

Sonic Dash 2

Sonic Forces: Speed Battle

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic

Soul Knight

South Park: Phone Destroyer

Space Armada: Galaxy Wars

Space Commander

Space Jet

Space Rangers: Legacy

Star Vikings Forever

Stick War: Legacy

Streets of Rage 2 Classic

Subdivision Infinity

Subway Surfers

Summoners War

Super Mario Run

Super Samurai Rampage

Tacticool

Temple Run 2

Tekken Mobile

The Bug Butcher

The Simpsons: Tapped Out

The Wolf Among Us

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery

Toon Blast

Traffic Rider

Trials Frontier

UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting

Vainglory

Vendetta Online

Walking Dead: Road to Survival

Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf

Warfair

Wonder Tactics

World of Tanks: Blitz

WWE: Champions 2019

Fortnite and PUBG Mobile are the biggest absences on that list, although that's only a matter of time: the game was patched on iPad to run at 120fps for iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 2018 tablets earlier this year. You'll have to change the graphical settings to medium, otherwise you'll be playing the game at 60fps (on high) or 30fps (on epic settings).

Support for higher refresh rate phones was always going to come. The question was when, and, more importantly, when the big brands would start implementing 120Hz screens in their devices. Samsung, Apple or Google making 120Hz screens the default is a whole different ballpark from Razer, Sony, Oppo, ASUS, OnePlus or the other major Chinese brands implementing 120Hz. The Big Three and their flagships aren't always the absolute top of the pack in terms of specs or what they offer - companies like Huawei, OnePlus and even companies like Oppo have repeatedly punched above their weight in the last two years - but their sheer volume and brand recognition does set the standard for what developers follow. Samsung and Apple had more than half of the world's market share in smartphones over the last year, and in Australia the two conglomerates command more than two-thirds of the mobile market.

So what those two decide becomes the default for everyone. And that's a good thing looking out at the future of games, particularly competitive ones like League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot's port of League to phones, EA's upcoming mobile release of Apex Legends, and even ARPGs like Diablo Immortal. 4K/120fps support was one of Google's headline features for Stadia Pro subscribers, and while Stadia is fizzling out something hard - and it's not even in Australia yet! - having that high frame rate and refresh rate support on a phone will still be useful for eliminating every possible millisecond of lag.

There's also the other reality: smartphone vendors generally get their screen panels from the same manufacturers. So now that at least one of the biggest brands are on the high refresh rate train for their phones, expect everyone else - developers included - to follow suit over the next 12 to 18 months. Buttery smooth Might & Magic: Chess Royale, here I come.