Saving It For A Rainy Day

Mauro Cerati is an artist who has worked on stuff like Street Fighter V and Marvel VS Capcom Infinite.
You can see more of Mauro’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
Mauro Cerati is an artist who has worked on stuff like Street Fighter V and Marvel VS Capcom Infinite.
You can see more of Mauro’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink