The Unpredictable Challenges Of Gaming With Cerebral Palsy

The Folks Who Protest Valentine's Day In Japan

The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Is A Little Weird, But Mostly Fine

Saving It For A Rainy Day

Mauro Cerati is an artist who has worked on stuff like Street Fighter V and Marvel VS Capcom Infinite.

You can see more of Mauro’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

culture-smash feature japan valentines-day

The Folks Who Protest Valentine's Day In Japan

On Valentine's Day in Japan, women traditionally give men chocolate. Each year, a group of protesters gathers to march, carrying signs that read "Pulverise Valentine's Day" and "Making out in public is terrorism".
sega sonic-06 sonic-the-hedgehog

That Time Sonic Kissed A Woman

While there's not enough alcohol in the world to forget this scene, it's my journalistic duty to remind you it exists.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles