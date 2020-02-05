ScribbleTaku

There's Still Nothing Quite Like Fortnite

The last scribble wasn't Warcraft 3: Reforged, but ditdot did an outstanding job of not just nailing the game, but the exact faction.

It was from Heroes of Might and Magic 3, with the obelisk being the Soul Prison that you can build in Necropolis towns. (The prison boosts your heroes' Necromancy stat by 20 percent, which is a nice buff if you're trying to get a swol skeleton army.)

Vanna's drawn another game for today - can you guess what it is? Good luck!

  • kartanym @kartanym

    Nice one Ditdot! I felt like Warcraft was too obvious, but it was worth a guess.

    For this one I'll say ... Goldeneye?

    0
  • troutslap @troutslap

    SUPER HOT
    SUPER HOT
    SUPER HOT
    SUPER HOT
    SUPER HOT

    0

