ScribbleTaku

Image: Vanna O'Brien

The last scribble wasn't Warcraft 3: Reforged, but ditdot did an outstanding job of not just nailing the game, but the exact faction.

It was from Heroes of Might and Magic 3, with the obelisk being the Soul Prison that you can build in Necropolis towns. (The prison boosts your heroes' Necromancy stat by 20 percent, which is a nice buff if you're trying to get a swol skeleton army.)

Vanna's drawn another game for today - can you guess what it is? Good luck!