ScribbleTaku

Image: Vanna O'Brien

The last game was, very clearly, the Aussie-made Florence. Stunning art, and a beautiful game that's out on the Switch now.

Today's game ... well, you might have a bit more trouble with this.

Can you guess what it is? It's a very good game, but this figure ... you might have trouble connecting it with the game.

Good luck!

