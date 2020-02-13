ScribbleTaku

The last game was, very clearly, the Aussie-made Florence. Stunning art, and a beautiful game that's out on the Switch now.
Today's game ... well, you might have a bit more trouble with this.
Can you guess what it is? It's a very good game, but this figure ... you might have trouble connecting it with the game.
Good luck!
