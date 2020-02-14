The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Is A Little Weird, But Mostly Fine

How BTS Became The Internet's Biggest Obsession

Sonic, Then And Now

Sega's New Sakura Wars Game Comes To The West In April

Released in Japan this past December, the soft reboot of Sega’s long-running steampunk mecha series, simply titled Sakura Wars, is set to release on PlayStation 4 on April 28. It’s an action role-playing game. And a dating sim. And a visual novel. It’s Sakura Wars, and Sakura Wars is great.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Sakura Wars is the story of an all-female acting troop who also fight demons in steam-powered mechs. The series launched on the Sega Saturn in 1996, spawning four sequels, several spin-offs, anime, manga, stage shows, novels—basically it was a whole big thing.

This new Sakura Wars game, the first since 2005's Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love, is a soft reboot of the series, refamiliarizing old fans and hopefully capturing the hearts of a whole new generation. This one looks a bit more action-oriented than Sakura Wars games I’ve played in the past, but that’s fine with me.

There’s a lengthy blog post over at the PlayStation Blog that introduces the various members of the Flower Division of the Imperial Combat Revue and goes over some game basics. If you’re still confused just trust me, we’re in for treat.

More In Sakura Wars

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware case-hudson feature

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

BioWare will seek to “reinvent” Anthem’s gameplay in a “longer-term redesign” of the embattled online multiplayer action game, studio head Casey Hudson said today in a blog post. This confirms a Kotaku report from November.
au feature jb-hifi

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

Over the last few years, games and gaming accessories have been a strong growth category for JB Hi-Fi, helping offset the continued decline of music and movie DVD sales. But for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, that trend reversed.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles