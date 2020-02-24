Seven-Year-Old Wins A Pokémon Championship, Makes Everyone A Fan

Meet Simone Lim. She’s the new Pokémon Oceania International Juniors Championships champion. She faced off in Melbourne against the older and formidable Justin Miranda-Radbord. He’s defending champ with a long list of achievements, including 21-time Regional Champ.

Lim seemed to come out of nowhere to claim her crown. This was her first year competing; she ranked top four in Malaysia Regionals and at a Singapore Special Event, which would be impressive enough for most players. But Lim is not most players.

An INCREDIBLE read by Simone, leading to a victory and earning Simone the title of 2020 Oceania #PokemonVG Junior Champion! pic.twitter.com/liiJyEj09I — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 23, 2020

After winning the first match, Lim lost the second but came back for an impressive finish.

this morning 7-year old Simone Lim won a major Pokémon Junior Championship beating out a field of older more experienced kids, upsetting the tournament favorite champion #1 seed in the final, and doing so with an incredible read to earn her the title esports is for everyone pic.twitter.com/5cUfsd5ZiQ — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 24, 2020

The match shows just how open and accessible esports can be, and in the process, has no doubt made a whole bunch of new Simone Lim fans.

This girl just beat a kid twice her age to become the Oceania Jrs Division champion in Pokemon. She thanked her friends & family while clutching her Eevee plush. Forget that guy who said you have to get mad to be a good competitor. Wholesome esports is good for the soul, y'all. pic.twitter.com/QCO9tS3OBK — Jason (@jasonthinks) February 23, 2020

In the post-match interview, Simone thanked her friends, her family and her coach.

"Is there anything else you'd like to say?"

"No." pic.twitter.com/BQKGb4c1Le — Blick Winkel⁉️(H. Anthony Israel) (@blockwonkel) February 24, 2020

You can watch the Junior Division Final below: