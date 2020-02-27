Shovel Knight Is Getting A Puzzle Spin-Off Called Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Senator Says Sword Art Online 'Undoubtedly Features The Abuse Of Children'

We’re getting a new Shovel Knight game that looks like a mashup of The Legend of Zelda and Candy Crush. Sure, alright, sign me up.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon was announced during today’s Yacht Club Game Presents livestream and it looks like a lot. Top-down dungeons? Check. Roguelike elements? Of course. Enemies grouped up like viruses from Doctor Mario? Why not!

The game, a collaboration between Yacht Club and indie developer VINE, will revolve around exploring a dungeon by clearing rooms of enemies that behave like the falling blocks in a block-matching puzzle. Shovel Knight will damage enemies by bumping into them and be able to chain attacks together when similar enemies are all grouped together.

You’ll also apparently be able to play as characters other than Shovel Knight, as well as collect new gear and power ups as you get further in the dungeons. In addition to the story mode, Yacht Club said there will also be a two player versus mode.

No release date or platforms were mentioned.

