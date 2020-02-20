Sony Backs Out Of PAX East Over Coronavirus Concerns

Witcher 3 Update Allows You To Transfer PC Saves To Switch

Photo: Courtesy PAX

PlayStation is pulling out of PAX East due to “increasing concerns” related to the illness colloquially known as the coronavirus, it said on the PlayStation blog today.

Sony’s booth was slated to feature major upcoming games like The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Doom Eternal.

This news comes two weeks after a man living in Boston, Massachusetts was found to have the illness after returning home from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily,” Sony wrote in the post. “We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.”

Kotaku has contacted Sony for more information.

