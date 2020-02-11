Space Channel 5 VR Comes Out Later This Month

Parasite Deserves To Win Everything

It’s been 18 years since Sega’s dancing reporter starred in her own rhythm adventure. After nearly two decades of cameos, Ulala gets her groove back on February 25 with the release of Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash for PlayStation VR.

As our own Brian Ashcraft learned last year in an interview with the game’s developers, Ulala languished in limbo for so long because a follow-up to 1999 original and its 2002 sequel would just be more of the same. Virtual reality gives Space Channel 5's dance battles a new spin. Instead of stepping into Ulala’s uncomfortable-looking space boots, players portray an intern reporter following in her footsteps. It’s an all-new adventure.

Originally slated for release late last year, Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash now hits PlayStation VR as a downloadable title on February 25 in North America and February 26 in Japan, Oceania, and Europe. Release info for other virtual reality platforms and regions will be announced at a later date. 

