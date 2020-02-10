A Closer Look At How Star Citizen's Universe Is Built

Revisiting Animal Crossing: New Leaf Was A Mistake

star citizen alpha 3.8

Star Citizen is probably still years away from what anyone would consider a "full" release, but what's getting built along the way is pretty astonishing.

Digital Foundry were given a tour of Cloud Imperium's UK office, and as a bonus they got a lengthy look at the upcoming alpha 3.8 patch for Star Citizen. The whole video, however, was more of a long lens look at the projected scale for Star Citizen's universe, touching on the finer details of object container streaming, how Star Citizen's world scales, how each planet's texture set define the height of terrain, humidity, temperature and elevation and the variables that go into that, and more.

If you're looking for a video that goes into release dates, more details about Squadron 42 or something that just explains what the current playable state of Star Citizen is right now ... well, this isn't it. However, if you'd like to know more about the technical aspects of how a game's universe comes together, what makes that galactic nebula look like nebula without (ideally) sending your frame rate into the toilet, it's a solid watch.

None of this gives me any hope that we'll actually see Star Citizen in a playable state equivalent to what we expect from most video games until 2021. Is that what's best for the game? Or backers?

Whatever your answer to that question, watching the scale unfold - and the potential ramifications along the way - is fascinating to watch.

Comments

  • benjamasm @benjamasm

    I remember backing this in 2012, for Squadron 42 with an expected release date of 2014.

    The worst feature creeper ever made me jump ship and sell of my backer package at cost to recover my funds. I don’t regret that.

    They are making something for sure, but is it worth the $267,409,925 that they have raised in the last 8 years, which led them to open what 3 or 4 studios? pay money to big time actors for mocap and voice over, and still be no where near release?

    If it ever does come out I’ll give it a look.

