The Art Of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Tonight, let’s take a look behind the scenes at some of the concept art that went into the creation of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the most Star Warsy-lookin’ games of all time.

Below you’ll find examples of everything from character design to environmental work and even some Imperial posters, done by both the internal team at Respawn as well as external artists. It’s not everything by everyone who worked on the game, but it’s enough to give you a nice sample of the kind of stuff that went into Fallen Order’s development.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.