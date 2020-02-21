Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Survival Horror At Its Finest

Dune: The Kotaku Review

EB Games Restricts Purchases Of 'Ring Fit Adventure' After Resellers Buy Almost All Stock

The Art Of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

star wars jedi fallen order art

Tonight, let’s take a look behind the scenes at some of the concept art that went into the creation of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the most Star Warsy-lookin’ games of all time.

Below you’ll find examples of everything from character design to environmental work and even some Imperial posters, done by both the internal team at Respawn as well as external artists. It’s not everything by everyone who worked on the game, but it’s enough to give you a nice sample of the kind of stuff that went into Fallen Order’s development.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Bruno Werneck

Liam MacDonald

Theo Stylianides

George Rushing

Jeremy Minor

Kevin Duong

Jordan Lamarre-Wan

Jeremy Thurman

Amy Fry

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australian-games-industry feature

The Best Australian Games Of All Time

After an exodus that devastated the industry, the pluckish Australian gaming community has had a stellar run over the last several years. Games like Florence, Hacknet, Armello, Satellite Reign, or Hand of Fate have all excelled in their own right, but Australia's talent goes back literally decades. Let's appreciate some of that history today.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles