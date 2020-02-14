Steam Can Now Tell You What To Play Next

If you’ve ever been stuck scrolling through a games library that includes dozens/hundreds of PC titles, and you just can’t work out what to play next, Steam is going to try and help with a new feature called Play Next.

Unlike Steam’s store recommendations, which tell you what you should buy next, this is going through your existing purchases and trying to say, hey, you already own this, maybe this is what you’ll be into next. There’ll be three picks shown at a time, and if you don’t dig any of them, you can try again (how many suggestions you’ll ultimately get depends on the size of your library).

As for how good it is...well, it’s using a new algorithm system Valve has been working on, which the company says is “a work-in-progress...so don’t be surprised if it sometimes shows you some unexpected comparison points.”

Which is pretty much how it worked out for me. My very first recommendation was Company of Heroes 2, which given I’ve been playing a lot of Order of Battle, Panzer Corps and Company of Heroes lately is a pretty solid pick. Five picks (and two Batman games) in though and it was recommending DOTA Underlords, which is a big no from me, so maybe that’s the algorithm finding its feet.

If you want to try it out, you can login to Steam in a browser and flip through your recommendations here.