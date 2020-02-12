JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

What Your Least Favourite Final Fantasy Says About You

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

The Art Of GRIS

Images: Conrad Roset

GRIS is one of the most stunning games in recent times, so today we'll be taking a moment to appreciate its beauty in full.

Created by Spanish developers Nomada, GRIS is one of those indie platformers that visually burns itself into your memory. And there's a real good reason why: the game's look was created by adapting the exceptional art of Conrad Roset. Roset is the creative director and artist for GRIS too, and a large part of the game's development involved taking the art and working backwards to find ways to make it interactive.

It's a short but great game, and you can read up on what that's like below. If you want to enjoy more of Roset's work, you can follow him on Instagram.

All images: Conrad Roset

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature jb-hifi

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

Over the last few years, games and gaming accessories have been a strong growth category for JB Hi-Fi, helping offset the continued decline of music and movie DVD sales. But for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, that trend reversed.
anthem bioware case-hudson feature

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

BioWare will seek to “reinvent” Anthem’s gameplay in a “longer-term redesign” of the embattled online multiplayer action game, studio head Casey Hudson said today in a blog post. This confirms a Kotaku report from November.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles