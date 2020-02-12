The Art Of GRIS

Images: Conrad Roset

GRIS is one of the most stunning games in recent times, so today we'll be taking a moment to appreciate its beauty in full.

Created by Spanish developers Nomada, GRIS is one of those indie platformers that visually burns itself into your memory. And there's a real good reason why: the game's look was created by adapting the exceptional art of Conrad Roset. Roset is the creative director and artist for GRIS too, and a large part of the game's development involved taking the art and working backwards to find ways to make it interactive.

It's a short but great game, and you can read up on what that's like below. If you want to enjoy more of Roset's work, you can follow him on Instagram.