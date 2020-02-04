The Art Of Journey To The Savage Planet

Vibrant: it's the one unifying characteristic in every story about Journey to the Savage Planet. The entertaining indie explorer was a solid romp overall, but today we'll just be enjoying the game's art design.

Below you'll find a selection of environment designs, characters and landscape concepts from Typhoon Studios. It doesn't include every location, storyboard or character, but it's plenty to give you a snapshot of how the game's iconic look came together.

Artists Sarah Gavagan and Andrew Olson were responsible for all the designs below, and you can see who produced what at the bottom of each image.