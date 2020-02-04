The Art Of Journey To The Savage Planet

Ocarina Of Time Speedruns Are Now Under Ten Minutes Because Reality Is A Lie Made To Be Broken

Vibrant: it's the one unifying characteristic in every story about Journey to the Savage Planet. The entertaining indie explorer was a solid romp overall, but today we'll just be enjoying the game's art design.

Below you'll find a selection of environment designs, characters and landscape concepts from Typhoon Studios. It doesn't include every location, storyboard or character, but it's plenty to give you a snapshot of how the game's iconic look came together.

Journey to the Savage Planet is built on a promise. Explore a strange world, and you'll eventually be able to glide, erode, slam and boost your way through any challenge. But it's without these tools where the game really shines.

This week marks the launch of Journey to the Savage Planet, which we've been enjoying so far. The game is the first title from Typhoon Studios, a Montreal-based developer founded by Aussie ex-pat and Far Cry 4 creative director Alex Hutchinson and Reid Schneider. But according to Hutchinson, it'll probably be the last game the studio ever ships on a disc.

Artists Sarah Gavagan and Andrew Olson were responsible for all the designs below, and you can see who produced what at the bottom of each image.

If you were a Zelda fan in 1998, you probably took your sweet time playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Exploring the world could easily take days, and if you were like me or other unfortunate souls, you got lost in the now-infamous Water Temple. Speedrunners have whittled that wandering down over the years, and recently their runs have hit a new milestone: completing the game in under ten minutes.
