The Best Australian Games Of All Time

After an exodus that devastated the industry, the pluckish Australian gaming community has had a stellar run over the last several years. Games like Florence, Hacknet, Armello, Satellite Reign, or Hand of Fate have all excelled in their own right, but Australia's talent goes back literally decades.

Let's appreciate some of that history today.

As was the case before, this isn't a definitive list for everyone. It's my own list, so feel free to agree, disagree, or suggestion alterations of your own in the comments. Australia's had a long, proud run with video games, and I'm sure there'll be one or two I've missed that mean an awful lot to someone, so let everyone know!

Marble Madness

When most people think of Marble Madness, they think of the designer Mark Cerny and everything he's accomplished not just on hardware, but as the chief architect of Sony consoles. Marble Madness was Cerny's first game, but what most people don't realise are all the companies that were involved in bringing the game around the world.

So if you played Marble Madness on a ZX Spectrum, as many did in the UK and some in Australia, then you did so because of Melbourne House. Melbourne House, which was also called Beam Software and operated under one name or another until 2010, was one of Australia's pioneering studios, so you'll see them a few times in this story.

Hollow Knight

One of the best Metroidvania 2D platformers in the last few years and comfortably the best game ever to come out of South Australia, Hollow Knight is the definition of world-class. It's been a massive success for Team Cherry, and is likely to only be bettered by the Silksong sequel when it comes out sometime in 2010.

Shadowrun

Few people remember that the Shadowrun SNES adaptation is actually Australian, which just goes to show how good Beam Software (and Melbourne House) were for their time.

Shadowrun, amazingly, was a commercial flop at the time. The game was created in a remarkable five to six months, courtesy of a ridiculous deadline set by the publisher Data East, and so Beam used elements of their Nightshade action-adventure as the basis for Shadowrun. It's a game that still holds up well today, on an emulator or if you're fortunate enough to have the original cartridge hanging around somewhere, and is definitely one of the best noir games from the '90s.

The legacy of Shadowrun ended up being a commercial hit in the end: the Aussie game formed the inspiration for Shadowrun Returns, which had a hugely successful Kickstarter and release on all major platforms, with developers Harebrained Schemes making an extra storyline that linked their game with the events of the SNES and Genesis versions of Shadowrun.

The Hobbit

The fact that The Hobbit got made in Australia is astonishing. Text adventures were huge in the '80s - that was the popular genre - and a plucky Australian studio not only went on to have a massive smash hit, but some programming genius meant The Hobbit had some of the most complex text prompts for any text adventure at the time.

It's difficult to appreciate the success of The Hobbit in 2020, save to say this: it could be the most successful text adventure ever made.

Not a bad effort for a small Aussie team in the '80s.

Crossy Road

Crossy Road is the kind of game that changes lives. It certainly changed the outlook for its developers. The game was so successful, it practically became an industry unto itself, strong enough to attract the attention of The House of Mouse after release.

What's not as well understood is how Crossy Road helped developers - Australian devs especially - think about design. Crossy Road has a great free-to-play model that's fair for players because it's fundamentally designed around the idea that you can, and probably will, die early. That allows for more ads, which means the game doesn't need to shove as many pop-ups for microtransactions and skins in your face.

It's not the first thing people think about on a list of best Australian games, or their favourite mobile games. But it's a design ethic that became part of the fabric of mobile gaming, and helped inform a generation of designers worldwide going forward. That's a big impact for one little chook.

ARL 96

Remember when EA Sports used to make all kinds of sports games with smaller developers? ARL 96 was one of those. It's still a cracking game today.

Hell, even the commentary isn't terrible, and that's the hardest and most expensive thing to get right in a video game.

Fruit Ninja

It's insane to look back at the places Fruit Ninja has ended up. There was a successful Kickstarter to make tabletop Fruit Ninja games. Talks about a film have been ongoing for ages. It even got its own show, released as a YouTube Red original.

And sure, Fruit Ninja as a show sounds silly. But consider how gargantuan the game's success was. From a small Brisbane studio came a game that reached one billion devices in five years. Next to Candy Crush, Fruit Ninja was the game that showed everyone what the iPhone and touch controls could do.

As the studio said themselves, it was a miracle.

Terror Australis

We talk about video games a lot, which often results in board games and tabletop being ignored. Talk to long-time Cthulhu fans, however, and chances are they'll have fond memories of the Terror Australis RPG gamebook, which took the Lovecraftian setting into Australia.

Apart from now being housed at the National Library of Australia, Terror Australis is special because it did something very few board or video games even thought of. Terror Australis went into great detail to incorporate the wisdom and teachings from Aboriginal Australians and Torres Strait Islanders into the game, fleshing out rules and mechanics for how the Aboriginal Dreamtime functioned.

Terror Australis wasn't just a book about indigenous or outback Australia: it was also the hard work of a lot of Australian authors. It belongs in any list of Australian games just as much as anything else, but because it's a tabletop RPG, it often - wrongly - gets overlooked.

Cricket 96

There's tons of Australian cricket games to focus on, and most will hold some reverence to Super International Cricket. My heart, however, belongs to Cricket 96, or the more fully licensed Cricket 97 Ashes Edition.

It was the first major cricket game to adopt a 3D engine, which was massive for the time. But more than that, it also ventured a step towards a more realistic style of cricket without abandoning the ability for an old-fashioned slog.

Don Bradman Cricket 14

Image: Supplied

But the problem with cricket games, before and after Cricket 96, is that they all generally played the same way. Ricky Ponting International Cricket (or Brian Lara in the rest of the world) introduced a 360 degree zone that moved away from the oldschool cardinal directions, but it was still largely a glorified rhythm game.

Don Bradman Cricket 14 revolutionised the control system. But more important, it became the basis for an engine that is now the beating heart of a studio focused on making current and next-gen sports games. It's not the size of a Wargaming or a Firemonkeys, but like so many other Australian studios over the last few years, Big Ant has carved out a niche for themselves both with technology and sports long ignored by other publishers.

LA Noire

There's so much that could be said about LA Noire: its troubled development, how long it was in development, and what it did that no other game really attempted.

It was flawed, but it was also a game that mattered. It's facial animations are a bit hokey now, but they were groundbreaking for the time.

LA Noire mattered: not only to the industry, but to a lot of fans. It was one of those flawed gems that you love all the same, and we'll probably never see another game like it.

Untitled Goose Game

Goose now sits in an upper echelon alongside games like DOOM and Battlefield 1942. But more important than winning industry awards, The Goose united gamers - and even found a way to breakthrough to mainstream media, who found themselves talking about games in a way that was wholly positive.

Games simply don't do that. But The Goose does. That's a mark of just how much it cut through, something every game wishes it could accomplish.

What are your favourite Australian games of all time?