The Week In Games: The Skeksis Are Coming

Remember not that long ago when the idea of more Dark Crystal seemed unlikely or even impossible? Now fans of this franchise have a Netflix series and soon a brand new video game, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, which is coming to all major platforms this week.

I was one of those kids who was too scared to watch the original Dark Crystal. I’m not the biggest fan of creepy puppets and making them huge, relative to younger me, didn’t help. So I’ve never seen the movie. Maybe 2020 is the year I face my fears of giant, ugly birds and watch the original movie.

Beyond that new Dark Crystal game, there a bunch of Switch games coming out. Also, the final game Monster Energy Supercross trilogy is out this week. No spoilers in the comments. There’s also a new Zombie Army game coming out this week. And the nice-looking Knights and Bikes comes out for Switch later this week too.

Other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list!

Editor's Note: This list comes from our pals over at Kotaku US, and there may be some differences between their release dates and ours. Where possible, we've updated the list to reflect local releases.

Monday, Feb. 3

Dawn of Fear | PS4 (Not yet available in Australia.)

Ash of Gods: Redemption | PS4

Reknum | PS4

Please The Gods | Switch

Shadowrain | PC

Black Butterfly | PC

Terramancer | PC

JORRY | PC

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Monster Energy Supercross - The Offical Video game 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Space Elite Force II | PC

Choco Pixel 2 | PC

DragonFang - Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon | PC

Power Struggle | PC, Mac

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nerved | PS4 (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Wide Ocean Big Jacket | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Impressions | PC

VII | PC

Empires In Ruins | PC

Wednesday, Feb. 5

7th Sector | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

CORVUS | PC

Elemental Abyss | PC

Soul Reaper | PC

Monster Viator | Xbox One, PC

Gunhouse | PC

Zomb | PS4 (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Knockout Daddy | PC

The Yellow King | PC

Thursday, Feb. 6

Juice Mania | PC

Napoleon In Russia | PC, Mac

Kunai | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

StretchBot | PC, Mac

Knights and Bikes | Switch

Yuoni: Rises | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

SEN: Seven Eight Nine | Switch

Just A Phrase by POWGI | PS4, Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Shiny Ski Resort | Switch

Nerved | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Friday, Feb. 7

Tales of The Deck | PC, Mac

RACOW | PC

Order Of The Gate Keepers | PC

ScourgeBringer | PC, Mac

Sector Assault | PC, Mac

Code: Realise~Guardian of Rebirth | Switch

Marooners | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Crash Drive 2 | Switch

EQQO | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Rune Lord | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Zero Zero Zero Zero | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Bridge Builder Adventure | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Super Korotama | Switch (Australian release date unconfirmed.)

Saturday, Feb. 8