This Month Brings Excellent New Anime And Video Game Figures

Over the weekend, the Wonder Festival figure expo got underway in Chiba, Japan. There were lots of cool figurines and statues on display. Some were mass-produced, some were prototypes, and some were fan-made. Many of them looked fantastic.

Let’s check out some highlights!

Ahh WonFes just showed off the next Monster Hunter Nendoroid prototype! Male Zinogre Zinogre Hunter!

And they finally showed the painted version of Narga Huntress ! pic.twitter.com/HagfrqKcgd — Kinokashi [email protected] East/MHFesta (Commissions Open) (@KinoKreations) February 9, 2020

why is this the cutest deku I’ve seen at wonfes so far pic.twitter.com/Hqn5pZZXqq — KAY???? (@endeavore_) February 9, 2020

Wow this fan-made Kirishima figurine looks so good! Hopefully a major manufacturer takes note of it at WonFes today and mass produces this. I need 10 lol https://t.co/5LnFXu7nJB — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 9, 2020

Gasps. Screams. Heavy breathing.

My wallet tries to flee to safety. It fails.#wf2020w pic.twitter.com/1ZxX79vs84 — ???? ४ Almina ४ ???? (@PrismaSparkle) February 9, 2020

GUESS WHAT WE SPOTTED AT WONFES pic.twitter.com/NsAaYaPBMB — Sukeban Games (@SukebanGames) February 9, 2020

best thing outta wonfes pic.twitter.com/PhyHXSxzju — haver of bad opinions (@destructionset) February 10, 2020

The only things from Wonfes that I care about so far. pic.twitter.com/3bm9umsW7I — Cosmic (@Cosmic_On) February 9, 2020