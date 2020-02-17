This Week In Games: Vanquishing Bayonetta

Would you play Bayonetta and Vanquish again on the couch through your PS4 or Xbox? If so, then this week is a good one.
The two games are being packaged together for a 10th anniversary bundle, which launches on the PS4 and Xbox One this Tuesday. Both games have already been ported over to the Switch (and PC) before that, but if you wanted to knock out them out again at 4K/60fps, you can do that.
Beyond that, it's a relatively quiet week. The Switch gets Devil May Cry 3 and a ton of indies, like Death and Taxes, an indie about playing as the Grim Reaper who has an office job. A few titles like Draugen make their way to Xbox this week, and there's Coaster for PSVR fans, if you want that experience of seeing your family freak out.
Here's what's up for grabs this week:
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle | PS4, Xbox
- Lost Artifacts | Xbox
- Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition | Switch
- Oddmar | Switch
- Uncharted Tides: Port Royal | Switch
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PS4, Switch
- Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Japan only) | PS4, Switch
- Lines XL | Switch
- Tank Mechanic Simulator | PC
- World of Horror | PC
- Taur | PC
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy | PS4, Xbox
- Skul: The Hero Slayer | PC
- Death and Taxes | PC
- Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story | PC, PS4
- Fred3ric | Switch
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 | Switch
- Brief Battles | Switch
- Otherworldly | Switch
- Blood Will Be Spilled | Switch
- Last Encounter | Switch
- Knightin | Switch
- Blood Breed | Switch
- EGO Protocol Remastered | Switch
- Draugen | Xbox
- Ailment | Xbox
- Hunt: Showdown | PS4, Xbox
- Drone Championship League | PC, PS4, Xbox
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels | Switch
- Coaster | PSVR
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PC
Onto the trailers! Let's check out that drone racing game, because I spent way too much time playing Slipstream 5000 and it looks like the closest thing to that.
See anything you like this week?
