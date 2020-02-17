This Week In Games: Vanquishing Bayonetta

Would you play Bayonetta and Vanquish again on the couch through your PS4 or Xbox? If so, then this week is a good one.

The two games are being packaged together for a 10th anniversary bundle, which launches on the PS4 and Xbox One this Tuesday. Both games have already been ported over to the Switch (and PC) before that, but if you wanted to knock out them out again at 4K/60fps, you can do that.

Beyond that, it's a relatively quiet week. The Switch gets Devil May Cry 3 and a ton of indies, like Death and Taxes, an indie about playing as the Grim Reaper who has an office job. A few titles like Draugen make their way to Xbox this week, and there's Coaster for PSVR fans, if you want that experience of seeing your family freak out.

Here's what's up for grabs this week:

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle | PS4, Xbox

Lost Artifacts | Xbox

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition | Switch

Oddmar | Switch

Uncharted Tides: Port Royal | Switch

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PS4, Switch

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Japan only) | PS4, Switch

Lines XL | Switch

Tank Mechanic Simulator | PC

World of Horror | PC

Taur | PC

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy | PS4, Xbox

Skul: The Hero Slayer | PC

Death and Taxes | PC

Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story | PC, PS4

Fred3ric | Switch

SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 | Switch

Brief Battles | Switch

Otherworldly | Switch

Blood Will Be Spilled | Switch

Last Encounter | Switch

Knightin | Switch

Blood Breed | Switch

EGO Protocol Remastered | Switch

Draugen | Xbox

Ailment | Xbox

Hunt: Showdown | PS4, Xbox

Drone Championship League | PC, PS4, Xbox

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels | Switch

Coaster | PSVR

The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PC

Onto the trailers! Let's check out that drone racing game, because I spent way too much time playing Slipstream 5000 and it looks like the closest thing to that.

See anything you like this week?