This Week In Games: Dead Daemon Cells

I was always cautious about Daemon X Machina on the Switch because of how janky the performance looked. This week, the mecha game comes to the PC, so it's a perfect time for a second look.
It's joined by plenty of releases and ports this week, including Darksiders Genesis, the top-down spin-off of the Darksiders franchise. Dreams comes out of early access on the 14th, there's the Champion Edition of Street Fighter 5, the Yakuza 5 remaster on PS4 (which also unlocks this week if you've already grabbed the Yakuza Remastered Collection, Florence on the Switch and more.
This Week In Games: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Yakuza 5 | PS4
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition | PS4
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem | PC
- LUNA The Shadow Dust | PC
- Darksiders Genesis | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Dreams | PS4
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PC, PS4
- Food Truck Tycoon | Switch
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox
- Florence | Switch
- Rise of Insanity | Switch
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch
- Kitty Maestro | Switch
- Darksburg | Switch
- Daemon X Machina | PC
- Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions | Switch, Xbox
- Goblin Sword | Switch
- Underhero | Xbox
- Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo | Xbox
- A Night in the Forum | PS4
- Speedway Racing | Switch
- Super Loop Drive | Switch
- Cosmonauta | Switch
- Help Me Doctor | Switch
Trailer time, starting with Darksiders x Diablo. (Or maybe Adventures of Van Helsing, really.)
LUNA looks really sweet, too. See anything that catches your eye this week?
