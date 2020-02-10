This Week In Games: Dead Daemon Cells

I was always cautious about Daemon X Machina on the Switch because of how janky the performance looked. This week, the mecha game comes to the PC, so it's a perfect time for a second look.

It's joined by plenty of releases and ports this week, including Darksiders Genesis, the top-down spin-off of the Darksiders franchise. Dreams comes out of early access on the 14th, there's the Champion Edition of Street Fighter 5, the Yakuza 5 remaster on PS4 (which also unlocks this week if you've already grabbed the Yakuza Remastered Collection, Florence on the Switch and more.

This Week In Games: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Yakuza 5 | PS4

The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition | PS4

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem | PC

LUNA The Shadow Dust | PC

Darksiders Genesis | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

Dreams | PS4

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PC, PS4

Food Truck Tycoon | Switch

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox

Florence | Switch

Rise of Insanity | Switch

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch

Kitty Maestro | Switch

Darksburg | Switch

Daemon X Machina | PC

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions | Switch, Xbox

Goblin Sword | Switch

Underhero | Xbox

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo | Xbox

A Night in the Forum | PS4

Speedway Racing | Switch

Super Loop Drive | Switch

Cosmonauta | Switch

Help Me Doctor | Switch

Trailer time, starting with Darksiders x Diablo. (Or maybe Adventures of Van Helsing, really.)

LUNA looks really sweet, too. See anything that catches your eye this week?