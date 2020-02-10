This Week In Games: Dead Daemon Cells

I was always cautious about Daemon X Machina on the Switch because of how janky the performance looked. This week, the mecha game comes to the PC, so it's a perfect time for a second look.

It's joined by plenty of releases and ports this week, including Darksiders Genesis, the top-down spin-off of the Darksiders franchise. Dreams comes out of early access on the 14th, there's the Champion Edition of Street Fighter 5, the Yakuza 5 remaster on PS4 (which also unlocks this week if you've already grabbed the Yakuza Remastered Collection, Florence on the Switch and more.

This Week In Games: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Yakuza 5 | PS4
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition | PS4
  • Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem | PC
  • LUNA The Shadow Dust | PC
  • Darksiders Genesis | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC
  • Dreams | PS4
  • Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PC, PS4
  • Food Truck Tycoon | Switch
  • Dead Cells: The Bad Seed | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox
  • Florence | Switch
  • Rise of Insanity | Switch
  • Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch
  • Kitty Maestro | Switch
  • Darksburg | Switch
  • Daemon X Machina | PC
  • Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions | Switch, Xbox
  • Goblin Sword | Switch
  • Underhero | Xbox
  • Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo | Xbox
  • A Night in the Forum | PS4
  • Speedway Racing | Switch
  • Super Loop Drive | Switch
  • Cosmonauta | Switch
  • Help Me Doctor | Switch

Trailer time, starting with Darksiders x Diablo. (Or maybe Adventures of Van Helsing, really.)

LUNA looks really sweet, too. See anything that catches your eye this week?

