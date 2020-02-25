Screen Queensland Wants To Fund More Video Games

Sony Can't Compete With Xbox Game Pass

One Punch Man Is About The Plight Of Being Too Powerful

Transformers Cyberverse Has The Best New Toys

Photo: Hasbro

For the past few years, Hasbro’s been juggling two main lines of Transformers toys: the complex, expensive, collector-aimed War for Cybertron line and the simpler, cheaper Cyberverse line, with its kid-friendly designs and lighthearted animated YouTube series. Hasbro revealed the latest toys for each line at the New York City Toy Fair this weekend, and I’m loving Cyberverse’s whimsical designs more and more.

As delightful as it has been to have the War for Cybertron sub-lines, Siege and now Earthrise, pumping out new versions of the toys I enjoyed as a child in the 1980s on a regular basis, Hasbro’s been scratching my nostalgia itch way too hard. It’s grown raw and numb, to the point where the massive new Scorponok figure, which I’ve been waiting decades for, does barely anything for me.

Photo: Hasbro

Where am I going to fit another two-foot-tall, $US150 ($227) Transformer? How quickly will I get over clicking and clacking its massive joints about before he takes a shelf space next to the other massive bots I’ve not fiddled with in years?

Meanwhile, in the new Cyberverse line, there’s a cowboy, complete with hat. His name is Battle Call Trooper Wild Wheel. The Battle Call Trooper bit refers to his clear armour, a new little gimmick that’s cheap but cool.

Photo: Hasbro

He’s not a massive figure. Judging by his hollow legs, he’s not particularly complex or weighty. But he is unique, and he’s oozing style and personality.

Photo: Hasbro

Cyberverse, unshackled by the need to call back to older designs, is free to do cool new critters like Thunderhowl.

Photo: Hasbro

Again, he’s chonky and cheap, but damn he looks impressive.

Photo: Hasbro

Even when the Cyberverse line does lead toward nostalgia, it does so in a much more fun way. Here is the War for Cybertron: Earthrise version of Autobot Arcee revealed this weekend.

Photo: Hasbro

And here is the Cyberverse version.

Photo: Hasbro

Both figures are just a female robot wearing a car, but the Cyberverse version is so much more dynamic and exciting. Plus she’s not standing on part of herself. Always a plus.

I’m not buying as many Transformers as I once did. I only have so much room in my house for stuff. But when I do buy Transformers these days, they’re much more likely to be $US10 ($15) Cyberverse figures than $US20 ($30) War for Cybertron remakes of my childhood robot heroes. The Cyberverse stuff is just more fun, like toys are supposed to be.

Check out the gallery below for more fun coming from Transformers Cyberverse in 2020.

Photo: Hasbro

Cybertronian Warrior Megatron

Photo: Hasbro

Cybertronian Warrior Megatron

Photo: Hasbro

Cybertronian Warrior Starscream

Photo: Hasbro

Cybertronian Warrior Starscream

Photo: Hasbro

Warrior Hammerbyte

Photo: Hasbro

Warrior Hammerbyte

Photo: Hasbro

Cybertronian Warrior Optimus Prime

Photo: Hasbro

Cybertronian Warrior Optimus Prime

Photo: Hasbro

Deluxe Grimlock

Photo: Hasbro

Deluxe Grimlock

Photo: Hasbro

Deluxe Hot Rod

Photo: Hasbro

Deluxe Hot Rod

Photo: Hasbro

Cybertronian Warrior Bumblebee

Photo: Hasbro

Cybertronian Warrior Bumblebee

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Bumblebee

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Bumblebee

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Bumblebee

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Meteor Fire

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Meteor Fire

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Meteor Fire

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Starscream

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Starscream

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Starscream

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Megatron

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Megatron

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Trooper Megatron

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Officer Optimus Prime

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Officer Optimus Prime

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Officer Optimus Prime

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Officer Bumblebee

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Officer Bumblebee

Photo: Hasbro

Battle Call Officer Bumblebee

More Than Meets The Eye

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioware mass-effect mass-effect-2

Almost Nobody Played A Bad Guy In Mass Effect

One of the key appeals of playing the Mass Effect series at its time of release was the way, like BioWare’s older games, your in-game decisions and actions would propel you towards the ends of a binary good/evil scale, potentially changing the game’s story. Turns out BioWare almost needn’t have bothered, since so few players went to the dark side.
caffeine cherry-coke coca-cola coke-energy energy-drinks red-bull review

Coca-Cola Energy Is Terrible

Coca-Cola is a classic soda that has been around for over 120 years. But times change and folks in 2020 no longer want a little caffeine. They want a lot of it. As a result energy drinks are super popular right now and so Coca-Cola, wanting to capture some of this new market, has released a new drink, Coke Energy, in the US. After tasting the new drink all I can say is it’s not great!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles