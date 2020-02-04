WarCraft 3's Remake Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.

Normally refunds have to go through a process of actually finding out what was wrong with your purchase, and won’t apply if you’ve had the game for a while and been playing it. In this case though, demand has clearly been so great—amid growing calls for legal action, given the discrepancy between what was promised and delivered—that players are reporting instant successes with their refund applications.

So what was wrong with the game? The final product fell vastly short of what was promised when Reforged was first announced, and making matters worse is that this new version of the game is now the default edition, with players unable to (officially) go back and play the game as it used to be.

You can sign up for a refund on Blizzard’s site.