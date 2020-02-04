WarCraft 3's Remake Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds

How Twitch Encourages Fans To Obsess Over Streamers' Viewership Numbers

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.

Normally refunds have to go through a process of actually finding out what was wrong with your purchase, and won’t apply if you’ve had the game for a while and been playing it. In this case though, demand has clearly been so great—amid growing calls for legal action, given the discrepancy between what was promised and delivered—that players are reporting instant successes with their refund applications.

So what was wrong with the game? The final product fell vastly short of what was promised when Reforged was first announced, and making matters worse is that this new version of the game is now the default edition, with players unable to (officially) go back and play the game as it used to be.

You can sign up for a refund on Blizzard’s site.

Comments

  • Transientmind @transientmind

    When I saw the news that WC3: Reforged holds the record for worst-rated game on metacritic ever, I dismissed it as nerdrage-as-usual, a symptom of metacritic's deeply-flawed 'have it two ways' approach of allowing numeric grades for user reviews instead of a steamlike thumbs-up/down.

    Now, I consider it a public service warning.

    I've read some about what's wrong with this thing, and holy shit.
    I couldn't have imagined how badly they could fuck up something that should've been an easy win, quick runs for the board at a time when they desperately need them. But amazingly, they did it. They actually did it. They fucked up a no-brainer.

    This really is the truest indicator that the old Blizzard, who demanded 'release date is when it's done' quality is truly dead. Something.... 'else' lingers in its skin.

  • jengaship @jengaship

    Surely by now after several misses and numerous controversies, someone up the top has to be sitting down thinking "Wait, what's going wrong here?"

    But I guess as long as that sweet Overwatch money keeps rolling in...

