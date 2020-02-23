We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat

This week on Snapshots, creepy skeeball machines, firing a rocket in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, hordes of zombies, a big monster, a destroyed car and a shark from Assassin’s Creed: Odyessy eating someone. And more!
I’m very happy to see some great screenshots from the latest Division 2 episode. That place is filled with gorgeous neon signs and slick surfaces. It feels like a perfect place to get some nice looks snapshots. Also, love seeing stuff like Bound appear on here!
“Hey, watch out for the shark. I think I see it coming towards yo-”
“Oh..nevermind!”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
