We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat

The new Jaws film looks...different. (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, creepy skeeball machines, firing a rocket in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, hordes of zombies, a big monster, a destroyed car and a shark from Assassin’s Creed: Odyessy eating someone. And more!

I’m very happy to see some great screenshots from the latest Division 2 episode. That place is filled with gorgeous neon signs and slick surfaces. It feels like a perfect place to get some nice looks snapshots. Also, love seeing stuff like Bound appear on here!

Shadow Of The Colossus (PS4) (Screenshot: Ten of Diamonds, Email)
Driveclub (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @MrTJ_808, Twitter)
No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @virtua_photo, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Episode 3: Coney island) (Screenshot: @MadBunny19, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Episode 3: Coney Island) (Screenshot: @themarkplumb, Twitter)
Borderlands 3 (Screenshot: @Wishful_Flowers, Twitter)
Bound (Screenshot: @AmAzingDrLama, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @GameOnFocus, Twitter)
Mad Max (Screenshot: @soulsurrender, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)

“Hey, watch out for the shark. I think I see it coming towards yo-”

“Oh..nevermind!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

