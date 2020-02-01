What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Nintendo Is Releasing An Animal Crossing Switch, And It Is Beautiful

The weekend is for being on a home decorating kick. I decided I needed more decor with colours, only to buy a bunch of stuff in shades of grey. Grey is a colour, right? The weekend is also for playing video games while occasionally wondering if my monochrome apartment looks classy or sad.

While chatting with a colleague earlier this week, I was reminded that it has been infinitely too long since I have played a stealth game. My hard drive is cluttered with half-completed no kill/no detection playthroughs of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Dishonored, and Dishonored 2, all of which I haven’t played in so long that there’s no way I won’t mess up those runs if I jump back into them. It feels like a good weekend to forget how to play some stealth games, though.

What about you? What are you playing?

