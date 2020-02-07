Image: PUBG

Sydney has decided to bury all its inhabitants in a much needed deluge, so you know what it's the perfect time for? Video games.

Partially off the back of the Summer Smash down in Melbourne, I've had a hankering for battle royales. I've downloaded Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends all over again this week, updating them for their new seasons. I've been messing around with a bit of PUBG Mobile the last day or so, although that's not as much fun when you don't have a third button on the rear of your phone (and PUBG Mobile steadfastly refuses to support controllers, unlike Fortnite).

Beyond that, I've downloaded Heroes of Might and Magic 3 again and the fan-made Horn of the Abyss expansion. I wish there was some kind of DPI scaling on that game, though, but that's well beyond what the HOMM 3 engine can do.

Man a proper reimagining of that would be sweet.

What are you playing this weekend?