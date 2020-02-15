What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for a three-day weekend, which should always be the length of weekends. I am going to do chores, and do nothing, and play some video games.
I started tinkering around with The Swindle on my Switch last night. It’s a stealth robbery game I played a lot of when it came to PC in 2015. I picked it up again for Switch in 2018 and played a little more, but last night I found myself up way past my bedtime creeping up on robots and accidentally setting off alarms. It’s another one of those games I think I’ll never beat, but it’s loads of fun.
What about you? What are you playing?
