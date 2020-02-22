What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Dune: The Kotaku Review

The Clone Wars Is The Prequel Star Wars Deserves

The weekend is for being able to squeeze in one more long run before I do my first half-marathon next week, which I am pretty nervous about! The weekend is also for playing video games while I try not to obsess over feeling unprepared.

I’m struggling with Fortnite’s new NPC bases (as you can see in the picture that tops this post). Either my team won’t land at the same one as me and I get wrecked all by myself, or too many people land there and I get killed by other players. I’m determined to best them, though—there’s a battle pass skin I’ve got my eye on.

What about you? What are you playing?

The Clone Wars Is The Prequel Star Wars Deserves

Very few things are as loathed and shunned by their own fans as the Star Wars prequels. There were points where you could almost tell what George Lucas was trying to do, but it was mostly just a mess. And so it was normal for expectations to be low for The Clone Wars, and yet the series managed to achieve what the prequels never could.
The Best Australian Games Of All Time

After an exodus that devastated the industry, the pluckish Australian gaming community has had a stellar run over the last several years. Games like Florence, Hacknet, Armello, Satellite Reign, or Hand of Fate have all excelled in their own right, but Australia's talent goes back literally decades. Let's appreciate some of that history today.

