There's nothing quite like a quarterly power bill to convince you to stay inside. And if you're staying inside, spending time with video games is a great idea.

I'm working my way through a playthrough of Gujian 3, which is probably best - or at least most easily - explained by calling it a Chinese Final Fantasy 15. It obviously does its own thing, and there's more of an emphasis on blocking in combat. So it's probably not the fairest or straightest comparison.

Anyway, it's entertaining and has a lot of charm, provided you don't mind a bit of jank and the over-the-top wuxia style. Other than that, I'll also be messing around with a new device and just working on some product reviews for the following week.

What are you playing this weekend?