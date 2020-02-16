Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Don't Expect The Valve Index To Come To Australia

The Unpredictable Challenges Of Gaming With Cerebral Palsy

You Wanna Ride The Rollercoaster?

Fallout 76 (Screenshot: @Subiyota, Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, too many creepy hands in Hellblade, getting slapped in Red Dead, cool-looking space ships in No Man’s Sky, breaking glass in Mirror’s Edge and dealing with a really big spider in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Yes, I’ve featured a lot of Star Wars photos in these first few Snapshots and I’ll continue to feature Star Wars screenshots because that game looks great. Also, I love seeing folks taking cool pictures in older games like Mirror’s Edge. Always a treat to go back and get a new look at something from the past.

Shadow Of The Colossus (PS4) (Screenshot: Matthew Riddle, Email)
Fallout 4 (Screenshot: Charlie Vetsworth, Email)
Watch Dogs 2 (Screenshot: @CatsAndBolts, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)
No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @MisterPills, Twitter)
Strange Brigade (Screenshot: @sean_anstett, Twitter)
Far Cry 5 (Screenshot: @William_B_L, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @Talladier, Twitter)
Fallout 76 (Screenshot: @subiyota, Twitter)

This theme park has the weirdest people show up on weekends...

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 sony

Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Hoping that the PS5 might hit the $499 mark or something nice and affordable in Australia? You might want to park those hopes, with a new Bloomberg report revealing that the cost of materials for the PS5 has skyrocketed.
culture-smash feature japan valentines-day

The Folks Who Protest Valentine's Day In Japan

On Valentine's Day in Japan, women traditionally give men chocolate. Each year, a group of protesters gathers to march, carrying signs that read "Pulverise Valentine's Day" and "Making out in public is terrorism".

Latest Deals

Trending Articles