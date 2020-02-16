You Wanna Ride The Rollercoaster?

Fallout 76 (Screenshot: @Subiyota, Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, too many creepy hands in Hellblade, getting slapped in Red Dead, cool-looking space ships in No Man’s Sky, breaking glass in Mirror’s Edge and dealing with a really big spider in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Yes, I’ve featured a lot of Star Wars photos in these first few Snapshots and I’ll continue to feature Star Wars screenshots because that game looks great. Also, I love seeing folks taking cool pictures in older games like Mirror’s Edge. Always a treat to go back and get a new look at something from the past.

Shadow Of The Colossus (PS4) (Screenshot: Matthew Riddle, Email)

Fallout 4 (Screenshot: Charlie Vetsworth, Email)

Watch Dogs 2 (Screenshot: @CatsAndBolts, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)

No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @MisterPills, Twitter)

Strange Brigade (Screenshot: @sean_anstett, Twitter)

Far Cry 5 (Screenshot: @William_B_L, Twitter)

The Division 2 (Screenshot: @Talladier, Twitter)

Fallout 76 (Screenshot: @subiyota, Twitter)

This theme park has the weirdest people show up on weekends...

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.