27 Years Later, Here's A Deleted Scene From The Super Mario Bros. Movie

As terrible as it was, the 1993 Mario Bros. movie has a cult following online, led by the dedicated team at SMBmovie.com, who have spent years cataloguing and uploading everything you’d ever want to know — and a lot of stuff you wouldn’t — about the film. In May, they hit paydirt: they got hold of an old VHS tape that contained deleted scenes from the movie.

The scenes are pretty rough, and were obviously never intended for public consumption, but regardless, they’re now out there (or about to be out there, since the site is sadly only releasing one scene at a time).

Here’s the first one from early on in the film, illustrating the competition between the Marios and Scapelli. There’s not that much to it, but it does give us a great catchphrase: “Nobody touches my tools”.

The site will be releasing more clips going forwards, and ultimately hope to restore the footage and re-release the film in a more complete version on Blu-Ray.

This story has been retimed to coincide with Mario Day in Australia.

Comments

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    Why would you don't this....

    We were content to leave this movie dead and buried in an unmarked grave deep in the forest, finally reaching a generation where it could be truely forgotten.
    Now you've dug it up so you could wave it around, just because you found a little hat to put in the corpse!

    2
    • Weresmurf @weresmurf

      Their journalists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should...

      2
  • James Thornton Guest

    Of course 1993's Super Mario Bros Movie starring Bob Hoskins was horrible because movie critics think this is not a live action movie and it would've been better if Hollywood Pictures would make 1993's Super Mario Bros Movie an animated but instead it became a live action movie.
    I mean 1993 was the year I was born I mean you could watch it on YouTube but as you soon watch it you'll realise it's a terrible film.
    You need to take a good hard look at yourself Hollywood Pictures.
    But now that Bob Hoskins is dead I hope we get another Super Mario Bros movie but this time as an animated movie published by Universal Pictures and made by Illumination the studio developer behind Despicable Me, The Secret life of Pets, Sing, The Lorax and The Grinch based on the books by Dr.Seuss.

    1
  • riddick @riddick

    With today's terrible movie reboots and recycled trash from hollywood, it makes super mario bros movie seem pretty good in a way. It's wonderfully terrible.

    Last edited 17/08/19 3:18 pm
    0
  • TheJagji @jagji

    It was still better than Cap Marvel.

    0
    • darren @darren

      No matter how good a movie is, there will always be someone upset that the main character is female.

      0

