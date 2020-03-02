2K Games Is The Latest Publisher To Remove Its Games From Nivida's Streaming Service

The Division 2: Warlords Of New York: The Kotaku Review

Borderlands 3 is just one of many games removed from GeForce Now. (Screenshot: 2K Games/ Gearbox)

Last month, Nvidia’s game streaming service, GeForce Now, came out of beta officially. And since then numerous publishers have pulled their games from the service. Acviticions Blizzard, Bethesda and Hinterland Games have already pulled titles from the service. Now Nivida confirms 2K Games is also out.

The news came yesterday via a short post on Nividia’s official forums. “Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today,” explained a representative from Nivida. They also said they would work with 2K games to get the removed games back on the service in the future.

The full list of games requested by 2K Games to be removed from GeForce Now includes titles like Borderlands, Bioshock Infinite, XCOM 2, Civilisation V and Mafia III.

GeForce Now first started back in 2013 as a service that allowed players to stream PC games to their Nividia Shield TV boxes. In 2017, the service expanded to let players stream games to their PC, not unlike what Google Stadia and Microsoft’s XCloud currently offer. The difference with GeForce Now is that players can stream games they already own using the service, which costs $US5 ($8) a month.

But the list of games that work with GeForce Now is getting smaller and smaller as more publishers remove their games from the streaming service. 

