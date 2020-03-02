A Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Is Out Now

Riot's Next Game Is Valorant, A First-Person Shooter

You’ve read our impressions of Final Fantasy VII’s remake, sure, but if you want to try (part of) it out for yourself, good news: as of right now, a demo is available on the PlayStation Store.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is almost here, and I spent around three hours with the game recently when the game came to Sydney as part of a global press tour. The preview was enough to play through the first two chapters, boss fights and a section later on in the game. Here's five things about the remake that I loved, and a few that have me worried.

It’s available worldwide, and covers “the opening chapter from the game, and the events of the iconic Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission”.

Anyone downloading the demo before May 11 will also get “an exclusive PlayStation 4 theme when the full game launches next month”.

You can check out the Australian demo listing here.

