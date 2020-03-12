A New Pop-Up Book Is Full Of Sega Arcade Games

Pop-up books aren’t just for kids. They’re also for adults who were once kids, in particular during Sega’s period of arcade dominance during the 1980s.
This is SEGA Arcade: Pop-Up History, a new book by Read-Only Memory that’s written by Keith Stuart. While the enormous and extremely well-detailed models are the star, this is also just a book in general about Sega and the arcade, with a written history of each game featuring contributions from legendary designer Yu Suzuki and concept art for each cabinet featured.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink