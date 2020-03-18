All The Announcements From Today's Nintendo Indie Direct

Today’s indie-focused Nintendo Direct was chock full of timed Switch exclusives. Here’s a quick rundown of what you missed if you were spending your quarantine time staring at a wall in anticipation of Animal Crossing instead of staring at Nintendo’s YouTube channel in anticipation of Animal Crossing.
Today’s Direct was a rapid-fire machine gun blast of Nintendo Switch games, most of which are timed exclusives. So, without further ado, here’s the list:
-
Blue Fire is a 3D platformer set in a place called The Void. It’s being made by Graffiti Games and Rovi Studios. It’ll be out this summer.
-
Baldo is a JRPG-inspired game from Italy. It looks like a Ghibli movie. It’ll also be out this summer.
-
I Am Dead is an intriguing-looking puzzle game about using X-ray vision to unravel the ancient mysteries of an island called Shellerston. It launches later this year.
-
Bark is a family-friendly side-scrolling shooter that stars animals, each with their own unique play style. Also, Bark, in this case, stands for “Bio-Interstellar Ark.” It’ll be out later this year.
-
Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse is what it sounds like: a post-apocalyptic game set in the loosely connected universe of the Cyanide & Happiness web comic series. It’ll be out this summer.
-
Summer in Mara is a story about “growing up and protecting nature.” It gives off strong Stardew Valley vibes, focusing primarily on farming, exploring, crafting, and befriending the citizens of its vast, fantastical world. It’s coming out this spring, because its developers apparently don’t care about release date-name synergy.
-
Quantum League is a multiplayer shooter with a time paradox mechanic. Each round, you’re joined by echoes of your past self. It’s coming out later this year.
-
The Good Life is a Swery (Deadly Premonition) RPG about people turning into dogs and cats at night. Your goal is the same as that of most dogs and cats: to solve a murder. It’s coming to Switch sometime this year.
-
The Last Campfire is a new project from Hello Games, the makers of No Man’s Sky. It is decidedly not No Man’s Sky, instead focusing on the much smaller adventure of a little blue guy with an interest in “compassion, empathy, and finding hope.” It’ll be out this summer.
-
PixelJunk Eden 2 is the latest in the long-running PixelJunk series. In it, stages generate in real time based on your actions. It’ll be out this summer.
-
Eldest Souls is a boss rush hack ‘n’ slash. It’ll be out summer 2020.
-
Exit The Gungeon is a follow-up to beloved roguelite Enter The Gungeon. It has hundreds of weapons and items, and it’s launching on Switch today.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink