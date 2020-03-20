All The New Anime On Netflix In April

There's more anime coming to Netflix in April. It's not as big a list as the last couple of months, but there's still some mammoth draw cards: another 7 Studio Ghibli films, the adaptation of the Drifting Dragons manga, and more.
Studio Ghibli (April 1)
The last of the Studio Ghibli movies are coming to Netflix on April 1, with The Wind Rises, Howl's Moving Castle and When Marine Was There probably the biggest names in this list. Ponyo is one of the better films outside of Ghibli's biggest hits, for my money though.
- Pom Poko (1994)
- Whisper of the Heart (1995)
- Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
- Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)
- From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
- The Wind Rises (2013)
- When Marnie Was There (2014)
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (April 9)
They've leveled up to high school, training at arcade fighting games along the way. Now Haruo, Akira and their friends face their final level.
Drifting Dragons (April 30)
Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries.
