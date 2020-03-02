All The Previous Times Capcom Remade Resident Evil 3

All The New Anime On Netflix In March

Resident Evil 3 is getting a big, fancy remake in a few weeks. But this isn’t the first time RE3 has been remade. Over the years, Capcom and others have recreated small and large portions of the classic game in various ways.

Last year, before the release of Resident Evil 2, Youtuber The Sphere Hunter released a great video showcasing all the different times Capcom had remade bits and sections of Resident Evil 2. And now, they’ve put together a new video showing off different RE3 remakes that have appeared in past RE games.

While Capcom loves to remake RE2 over and over and over, RE3 hasn’t gotten nearly as much love. That still hasn’t stopped its characters from appearing in multiple games and the terrible film, Resident Evil Apocalypse.

Some of the recreations and remixed sections of RE3 are great. For example, Resident Evil Outbreak contains a nice looking and large chunk of the hospital from RE3. Other games do a terrible job at recreating moments from RE3, like the lightgun arcade shooter Umbrella Chronicles, which contains a bizarre cutscene where Jill uses her thighs to hold a zombie’s head..? It’s odd.

Screenshot: The Sphere Hunter/Capcom

A weird problem a lot of these remakes and recreations share is not having a great sounding Nemesis. For whatever reason, most of them change his voice. He also fistfights Alice in the terrible Resident Evil Apocalypse film.

We are only a few weeks away from April 3rd when a true, modern remake of Resident Evil 3 will be released. After the fantastic Resident Evil 2 remake, I’m excited to re-visit Jill, Nemesis, and Carlos.

