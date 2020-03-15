Nioh 2: The Kotaku Review

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last

An NPC Protocol Droid In Battlefront II Has Had Enough And Fights Back

Gif: Scorpion5437, Reddit

Look, everyone has a breaking point. One Battlefront II player pushed an innocent NPC droid to this point after shocking it. So the droid pulled out a blaster and fought back.

Droids in the Star Wars universe are often treated like crap. Many folks think of them as things, even though droids like R2-D2 seem to have emotions, memories and distinct personalities. But droids aren’t always helpless, as Reddit user Scorpion5437 discovered while playing the Star Wars Battlefront II campaign.

He encountered two droids chilling in a hallway and decided to shock the protocol droid, the one that looks like C-3PO, because why not. What’s the droid going to do? Randomly spawn a weapon and become hyper-aggressive and try to kill its attacker?

Oh shit.

Gif: Scorpion5437, Reddit

Not only did the droid magically conjure up a blaster rifle, but it also became invincible. Scorpion5437 shoots the angry droid a few times but it doesn’t even flinch. According to the user, the droid would eventually kill them, though we don’t see that moment in the clip.

Some folks on Reddit have theorised that these droids are actually an Easter Egg and are referencing the murderous droids that appeared in the Doctor Aphra comics. I’m not so sure. It is possible this is a fun nod to those droids, though it sounds like the droid in the clip starts talking like a rebel soldier and that makes me think this is more likely a bug.

However, if Dice is looking for new characters to add, I would be very happy to see 0-0-0 and BT-1 added into the game.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

crunch development-hell feature kotaku-longreads naughty-dog sony the-last-of-us the-last-of-us-2 uncharted

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last

One Friday night last month, some artists at the video game studio Naughty Dog were working on their latest game when they heard a crash. A large metal pipe had fallen from above them and landed right next to their desks. If it had dropped a few feet closer, the consequences might have been dire. It was late, past 9 p.m., and the construction workers above had perhaps recklessly assumed that nobody was there. But at Naughty Dog, people were always there.
au feature fortress-melbourne

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

2,700 square metres of real estate in Melbourne's CBD. Inside is a themed restaurant and bar for a few hundred people. Two dedicated PC gaming areas are connected, with arcade machines and a 200-seater esports grandstand. Attached to that is a second bar, full broadcast studio and an esports commentary pit. There's even a merch store. Welcome to Fortress Melbourne.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles