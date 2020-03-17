Get Doom Eternal And Animal Crossing: New Horizons For $49

eBay is offering the best price yet for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal this Wednesday.

Starting from 9am Wednesday, March 18, eBay Plus members will be able to pre-order both Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal for $49 each. That's a full $20 cheaper than the next best deal for both titles.

Of course, the catch here is that you'll need to be an eBay Plus member. Membership costs $49 a year (it appears monthly instalments are not available), but if you've never tried it before, eBay is offering free 30 day trials for new members.

That way, you can sign up, grab a bargain on Doom or Animal Crossing and then discontinue membership before the yearly fee hits. Not bad! It comes as part of eBay's Mid-Season Sale. We'll be bringing you more great gaming deals as they pop up. Until then, have at it! Both hell and calming high water await.

