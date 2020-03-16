Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons In Australia

Persona 5 Taught Me How To Be A Friend

This Week In Games: DOOM's Animal Crossing

Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons In Australia

animal crossing new horizons deals

It's finally Animal Crossing week! While the world suffers through an unprecedented epidemic, it's great to know that some relief is on the way.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases alongside Doom Eternal this Friday. Here's the cheapest copies on the market so far, and any pre-order bonuses they come with.

Hands On: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Will Put You Right To Work

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a hard game to demo, but Nintendo invited me to try to do it anyway last weekend at PAX East. I came away from my brief trip to its deserted island impressed by how pretty everything looked and eager to continue toiling away on its beaches, in its fields, and at its crafting bench, creating my own private getaway from the modern world.

Read more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first mainline Animal Crossing title since 2012's New Leaf on Nintendo 3DS, so there'll be an understandable rush on game copies.

If you aren't currently in self-isolation thanks to the novel coronavirus epidemic, there's a bunch of physical stores with solid prices, otherwise there's equally good prices for online delivery (although you may have to wait longer for delivery if ordering online).

So far, it looks like Harvey Norman has the best price around for $68.

Animal Crossing is so close we can nearly taste it. Are you looking forward to the game?

Comments

  • Transientmind @transientmind

    This better release before retail stores start closing up for lockdown...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au carmack id-software quake-2 tribute-thursday

The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels -- and arguably decent stories, too. So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games -- and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.
au feature fortress-melbourne

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

2,700 square metres of real estate in Melbourne's CBD. Inside is a themed restaurant and bar for a few hundred people. Two dedicated PC gaming areas are connected, with arcade machines and a 200-seater esports grandstand. Attached to that is a second bar, full broadcast studio and an esports commentary pit. There's even a merch store. Welcome to Fortress Melbourne.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles