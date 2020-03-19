One Aussie Actually Got Animal Crossing: New Horizons Before Launch

Image: Animal Crossing New Horizons

Breaking street date was something that didn't really happen in Australia anymore. But amazingly, one Aussie has managed to get their hands on a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons early.

Long time Kotaku Australia reader McGarnical got a message last night from Amazon Australia saying that their physical copy of Animal Crossing shipped last night. They received follow-up emails today saying the game was being shipped - which seemed weird, given Animal Crossing doesn't launch until tomorrow.

Yet, lo and behold, one copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the cartridge arrived safe and sound. And while the game won't allow "screenshots and videos from this software" to be posted online, the actual game works totally fine.

Oh wait someone else just brought it in inside already #ACNH pic.twitter.com/YxC4XVBOoI — McG ᵃʳⁿⁱᶜᵃˡ (@McGarnical) March 19, 2020

Lucky bastard. Not to be precise, this technically isn't breaking street date. A lot of games are shipped out in advance so they can arrive on the day they launch. This one just happened to go out early, which is a huge surprise from Amazon Australia, given the company has cancelled orders or delayed pre-orders of major video games in the last couple of years.

McGarnical certainly isn't complaining. "Me and [Animal Crossing] are going to be practising some social distancing together," they wrote online.

At least someone in Australia is getting Animal Crossing before release. As reported by Stevivor and Press Start, Nintendo Australia hasn't supplied any review codes for Animal Crossing to any Australian outlet or influencer - those are only being sent out on launch day.

Maybe we should have all pre-ordered from Amazon instead.